Pregnancy, illness & your baby’s gender

(NBC News) Parents know boys and girls can certainly act differently. Now new research suggests those differences may start before birth.

Melissa Fox felt great when she was pregnant with her son. “It was awesome. I was like ‘Oh this isn’t any big deal,'” she recalls.

Her pregnancy with her daughter, though, was much different. Allergies that plagued her as a child flared up again. Her mild asthma worsened.

Researchers at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center say they’re starting to understand why some women carrying girls may feel worse. The scientists took immune cells from 80 mothers and exposed them to a bacteria in the lab. Cells from women carrying baby girls showed greater inflammation.

“This means inflammation could be playing a role in some of those exacerbated symptoms” explains Dr. Amanda Mitchell.

The sex of the baby is just one of many factors that influence how women feel during pregnancy, but Melissa says the results make sense.

“It was really interesting to me just the differences that I experienced,” she says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2m59HAB