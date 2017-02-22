Police searching for second suspect in Peabody double murder

PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a second suspect in connection with a double murder that happened in Peabody last weekend.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office has issued a “be on the lookout” alert for 40-year-old Wes Doughty, who they say is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Doughty is wanted in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, who were found dead in the basement of a home on 19 Farm Avenue Saturday.

Police arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Hebb, of Peabody, Monday. He was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

Anyone who sees Doughty or has any information is asked to immediately call 911 or state police at 1-800-527-8873.