Police: Elderly woman robbed in a Stop & Shop parking lot

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police are looking for help from anyone who may have witnessed, what they’re calling, the “strong-arm robbery” of an elderly woman.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Michael Ingalls told 22News the robbery happened in the Stop & Shop parking lot at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman approached another woman in her 80’s and asked her for gas money. Sgt. Ingalls said when the victim opened her pocket book, the suspect grabbed all her cash, pushed her down, and took off in a blue car.

If you have any inf9ormation on the robbery, you’re asked to call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-545-5440.