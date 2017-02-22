2 injured in plane crash in East Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were injured after their plane crashed in East Haven near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport, Wednesday morning.

The East Haven and New Haven Fire Departments says via Twitter that there is a plane down near Tweed Airport. East Haven Police say that there were two individuals on board the aircraft and that medical personnel is at the crash site treating their injuries.

Reported as one plane down with fire. 2 souls on board. — East Haven Fire (@easthavenfire) February 22, 2017

East Haven Police are investigating the crash and say they have located the plane in a swamp area off airport property north of Roses Farm Road.

Reporting visual about 400 feet south east of the run way #easthavenfire — East Haven Fire (@easthavenfire) February 22, 2017

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

