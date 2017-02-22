2 injured in plane crash in East Haven, Connecticut

Plane reportedly went down near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH.com Staff
First responders in East Haven at Roses Farm attempting to get to a plane crash scene. They are asking for ATV support. (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were injured after their plane crashed in East Haven near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport, Wednesday morning.

The East Haven and New Haven Fire Departments says via Twitter that there is a plane down near Tweed Airport. East Haven Police say that there were two individuals on board the aircraft and that medical personnel is at the crash site treating their injuries.

East Haven Police are investigating the crash and say they have located the plane in a swamp area off airport property north of Roses Farm Road.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

