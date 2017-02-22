Officials: 4 ex-workers at boarding school molested students

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A prestigious boarding and day school near Boston says four former workers engaged in sexual misconduct with several students decades ago.

Milton Academy sent a letter to the school community Tuesday saying an independent investigation determined former theater program head Rey Buono and three other unidentified male workers molested several students.

Buono worked at Milton from 1973 to 1987. He was fired after admitting he molested a student.

The investigation determined Buono abused at least a dozen male students, all minors, and that former headmaster Jerome Pieh had some knowledge of Buono’s misconduct in 1982.

The school says reports have been filed with the appropriate officials and law enforcement agencies.

School officials apologized, saying previous leaders failed to protect their students.

Neither Buono nor Pieh could immediately be reached.