Northampton firefighters put out vacant storefront fire overnight

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Northampton put out a fire at a vacant storefront on Center Street early Wednesday morning.

Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Vanasse told 22News crews were called in around 1:30 a.m. He said police who happened to be nearby had spotted flames at the storefront in the 16 block on Center Street.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out. Vanasse said people at a nightclub next door and those living above the storefront were able to evacuate safely and return afterwards. He said the fire caused minimal damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

Northampton Police, fire investigators, and the fire marshal are now investigating.

