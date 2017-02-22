North Korea’s history of assassinations

(CNN) – In 1983, there was an assassination attempt on a South Korean president. The president survived, but 21 others were killed. In 1987, a Korean Air flight exploded mid-air, killing everyone on board. A bomb planted in the overhead locker was the culprit. Both attacks were carried out by North Korean spies, who confessed.

In 2011, there was an assassination attempt on a well-known defector that was foiled. A North Korean spy was arrested on the streets of Seoul. South Korea’s intelligence agency at that time showed weapons they say he was carrying. They include a poison needle disguised as a parker ballpoint pen. If you’re shot by the pen, it would cause muscle paralysis very quickly leading to suffocation and death. He also had a loaded flashlight with three holes in the front to hold three bullets.

There is yet no physical proof North Korea was behind the killing of Kim Jong Nam, but Thae Yong Ho, the former number two in the North Korean embassy in London, who recently defected, said that there is no doubt in his mind that his former boss is behind it. And he says he may be the next victim.

Yong Ho said, “In this case, even if North Korea denies it, Korean elites will believe 100% that the North was behind it. Given how many executions take place under North Korean regime, and how even Kim Jong Un’s uncle has gone.”

Two years ago, one man told CNN that North Korean agents are operating right now in South Korea, the United States and many other countries. He should know, he said he was one of them.

He did not want to talk about the recent murder of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, but in 2015 he said all North Korean spies are trained to kill and cut off from society and family. He said you learn to be happy to give up your life for the regime, to show your loyalty you should commit suicide if caught.

Kim was shot when captured on a mission in South Korea in 1995, and was unable to fulfill his destiny.

South Korea has pointed the finger of blame for Kim Jong Nam’s death towards the North, but the North rejects that. Its ambassador to Malaysia told reporters the allegations amount to defamation and the incident is being politicized by Malaysia and South Korea.