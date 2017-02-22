More than 600 grams of heroin seized in Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotic Detectives arrested three suspected drug dealers on Wednesday, and seized heroin, cocaine, and ammo after an investigation in the city’s North End.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives were investigating possible drug activity at 53 Church Street for several hours before arresting two suspects around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Main and Bradford Streets. Detectives arrested a third suspect after getting a search warrant for the house.

The three men arrested were 41-year-old Jose Guzman Baez, 22-year-old Jose Baez, both allegedly lived at 53 Church Street, and 22-year-old Edward Olmo of 116 Spring Street in Springfield. All three suspects were charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of ammo without ID

Drug violation near school/park

Sgt. Delaney said detectives seized about 610 grams of suspected heroin, 23 grams of suspected cocaine, scales, packaging materials , a sifter, a “Rolex” heroin bag stamp, 24 shotgun shells, 17 rounds of 30/30 rifle ammo, and 20 rounds of 30/06 rifle rounds.

The men will be arraigned on Thursday in Springfield District Court.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.