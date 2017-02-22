Materials for art

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Art comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and if you’re looking to get creative, but aren’t sure of the tools you need, we’ve got you covered! Dean Nimmer from DeanNimmer.com showed us what materials we need.

About the artist:

Emeritus Professor, Dean Nimmer, is the former Chair of the Painting, Printmaking programs at Mass College of Art, where he taught from 1970 to 2004. He has exhibited his art in over 200 solo and group exhibitions across the US and in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Dean’s artworks are in numerous public and private collections including the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, DeCordova Art Museum, Smith College Art Museum and the Boston and New York Public Libraries.