Massachusetts man rescued 12 hours after boat overturns

(CNN/WFXT) – The dark spot on the left of the video above is Arthur Muscufo clinging to his overturned aluminum boat. Seconds later, you see rescuers pulling him to safety.

Muscufo spoke with WFXT by phone as he continues to recover in the hospital. “It’s hard to explain. It’s really just relief. I knew they were going to help me. I was pretty sure that I was the only numbskull out there in a boat. I don’t think they were looking for anybody else so I saw it and I saw that and 2 minutes later, the boat was there and I was in the ER and now I’m in the hospital.”

What began as a test run of his new 14 foot aluminum boat, turned into hours of simply trying to survive. Muscufo said just 30 minutes after he launched from Bass River Beach, his boat overturned. “I never thought, taking water is one thing, but because I’m not used to that boat, I had no idea it would flip over that quickly and it did, and it was really surprising and really scary.”

Thankfully he was wearing a life jacket, but after hours of exposure, Muscufo couldn’t feel his feet. He describes the hours he spent trying to stay alive as the darkest hours of his life. “You’re just there with your thoughts and I had my watch and I tried not to check it too often. I’m just thinking, when daylight comes, it will be better. I’ll be able to see the shore and far away it is and make a decision.”

It took the coast guard about 4 hours to locate Muscufo, who said he is incredibly grateful to the team effort it took to bring him home; and added that the next time he goes boating, he will stay close to shore.