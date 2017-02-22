Legislative breakfast an opportunity for Agawam, W. Springfield business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business leaders from Agawam and West Springfield gathered Wednesday morning to hear from local legislators and mayors.

The West of the River Chamber held a legislative breakfast at the Springfield Country Club. The breakfast offers a chance for those in local business to get the inside scoop on issues that affect them, from the minimum wage to health insurance and economic development spending.

Participating in Wednesday’s forum were Sen. Jim Welch (D-West Springfield), Sen. Don Humason (R-Westfield), Rep. Nick Boldyga (R-Southwick), and Rep. Mike Finn (D-West Springfield), as well as Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. The event was emceed by Springfield political consultant Tony Cignoli.