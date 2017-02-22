Kilo of cocaine seized in Sturbridge traffic stop

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers seized a kilogram of cocaine and arrested a man from Boston during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the suspect, Joshua Roldan, 28, is now facing charges including cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest.

State police say that a trooper monitoring traffic on I-84 eastbound pulled Roldan’s BMW X5 over near Exit 2 for an equipment violation. The trooper had a conversation with Roldan, and police began an investigation, in which two other troopers and a police dog participated- leading to the discovery of the cocaine.

State police say that just before he was handcuffed, Roldan tried to make a getaway, but was stopped.

He was taken to the Sturbridge state police barracks for booking, and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Dudley District Court.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Roldan is also being cited for an equipment violation and for failure to wear a seat belt.