CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Pioneer Valley was a desired destination on the underground railroad where the abolitionist movement had strong support. One famous abolitionist, who believed armed insurrection was the only way to end slavery, lived in Springfield for four years. His name, John Brown. We spoke with Senior Pastor McFadden with St. John’s Congregational Church about the importance of John Brown, and why his legacy lives on right here in Western Massachusetts.

