Hearing for terror suspect Alexander Ciccolo to be held Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The attorneys for Berkshire County terror suspect Alexander Ciccolo are expected to return to court nearly a year and a half after his arrest.

A status conference hearing is scheduled at U.S. District Court in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Ciccolo was arrested back in July of 2015 for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus. He’s now facing a number of terrorism and weapons-related charges including:

Attempting to use weapons of mass destruction

Attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Illegal weapons possession

If he’s found guilty, Ciccolo could face life in prison. The 24-year-old had been under FBI surveillance since September 2014 after his father told the FBI that his son wanted to go overseas to fight for ISIS.

According to court documents, Ciccolo was plotting an attack on a college campus with guns and pressure cooker bombs. The day before his arrest, he allegedly bought a pressure cooker from the Walmart in North Adams.

Ciccolo has been held at a maximum-security facility in Rhode Island ever since. He was last seen in court back in November for a status conference hearing. That’s when he added Ramzi Kaseemy, an attorney and law professor, to his defense team with Attorney David Hoose.

Kaseemy and Hoose are expected to be at federal court in Springfield today for his status conference hearing at 3:00 p.m. We don’t expect Ciccolo in court this afternoon, he had previously said he didn’t want to attend.

Related Alexander Ciccolo Coverage: