Gould’s Maple Syrup getting ready for opening day

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – People are getting excited about the upcoming maple sugar season! Gould’s Sugar House opens on March 1st, and thanks to the early mild weather, it’s been busy for the Gould’s these past couple of days.

It doesn’t come easy. It takes time, hard work, and dedication to get the delicious finished product of maple syrup. Gould’s Sugar House in Shelbourne Falls has been taking full advantage of the early mild weather to get ready for their opening day March 1st.

Larry Gould, Gould’s Sugar House, told 22News, “We head out with our tapping machines, and the pipe stringing out of the tubing in the woods and when you have a nice, warm enough day we start tapping the trees and the two of us can probably put out 700 to 800 taps a day.”

The Gould’s usually start this process the first week of March, but because of the recent mild weather, this process started earlier. Even though the mild weather came early, it could not have come at a better time. Over the last couple of days temperatures were in the 20s overnight warming up into the 40s in the afternoon. Making a perfect process for making maple syrup.

Gould’s Sugar House plans to boil the sap this weekend to get ready for opening day.