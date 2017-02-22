Fugitive from North Carolina arrested in Springfield

Detectives found the suspect hiding in a closet

Eduardo Medina was arrested in Springfield, Mass. on February 22, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)
Eduardo Medina was arrested in Springfield, Mass. on February 22, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit arrested a 19-year-old wanted fugitive Wednesday morning, at an apartment on Stafford Street.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives found and arrested Eduardo Medina of Charlotte, North Carolina, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Medina was caught hiding in a closet of a 5th floor apartment at 310 Stafford Street.

Medina was charged with the following fugitive warrant:

  • Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon
  • Charges stem from the Mecklenburg Police Department.

Sgt. Delaney said Medina was held as a Fugitive From Justice and extradition was confirmed by North Carolina authorities.

