Fugitive from North Carolina arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit arrested a 19-year-old wanted fugitive Wednesday morning, at an apartment on Stafford Street.
According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives found and arrested Eduardo Medina of Charlotte, North Carolina, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Medina was caught hiding in a closet of a 5th floor apartment at 310 Stafford Street.
Medina was charged with the following fugitive warrant:
- Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon
- Charges stem from the Mecklenburg Police Department.
Sgt. Delaney said Medina was held as a Fugitive From Justice and extradition was confirmed by North Carolina authorities.