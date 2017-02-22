Flu season isn’t over yet!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather may be getting warmer, but that does not mean that flu season is over. It is also not too late to get vaccinated!

The earlier you get protected from the flu, the better, but it is a common misconception that warmer weather signals the end of flu season: it just isn’t true.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season can spike at any time between December and March, and can last well into May. Symptoms include runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, muscle aches, or fever.

Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner of the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, told 22News that this has been a bad flu season, in which they have seen an increase in activity.

“It is my recommendation that everyone over the age of six months gets a flu shot; particularly those people who have chronic disease and pregnant women. It is important that people get a flu shot, and it’s not too late,” Caulton-Harris said.

It takes about two weeks after the flu vaccination for the protection to build up in your body.

Getting the flu can make you miserable, and can even be deadly.

If you are a Springfield resident, you can get a free flu shot at the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services on weekdays between the hours of 10:00-11:00 A.M. and 2:00-3:00 P.M. Their office is located at 1145 Main Street.