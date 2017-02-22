Favorite Scene from The Vampire Diaries with Julie Plec

Favorite scene of The Vampire Diaries with Julie Plec
(CW) – Julie Plec shares her favorite scene from The Vampire Diaries.

On the next episode of the Vampire Diaries, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) must join forces against Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) in order to save Elena’s casket. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis) deal with their daughters’ burgeoning magical powers.

Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Shukree Hassan Tilghman (#814). The episode airs on February 24, 2017.

