Excitement building for $403M Powerball drawing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot keeps getting higher! The grand prize for the multi-state lottery game is now $403 million, and tickets are selling fast.

The jackpot is now at the highest it has been since a $420 million-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee in November of last year. This will now be the 19th drawing since the last time the jackpot was hit, which was on December 17.

The cash option on the prize is $244 million.

Many Greenfield businesses that sell tickets are racking-up the sales as a result of all the excitement.

“Usually, like right before the drawing or the day before, we get people lined up to buy tickets. You get people to come in who never did before. It raises sales across the board,” said Kristie Faufaw, the owner of Ryan & Casey Liquors.

You have until 9:50 Wednesday night to purchase your ticket for this Powerball drawing, which will take place at 10:59 P.M. 22News will have the winning combination on 22News at 11, and here on WWLP.com.