Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gets federal protection

(CNN) – More than any other member of the new president’s cabinet, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is under attack.

Protesters have chased her down the street, she’s been dogged in the media, and online the American Federation of Teachers has turned her from punchline to punching bag.

It’s all prompted extra security for DeVos from the U.S. Marshals Service.

What’s made DeVos such a target? Maybe it was her confirmation by a single vote, or perhaps her incorrect and instantly ridiculed claim about a Wyoming school and guns where she said, “I would imagine that a there is probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.”

But missteps beyond those of other cabinet members have also added up. After visiting a D.C. school where protesters initially blocked her, DeVos said of the teachers that “I can tell the attitude is more of a ‘receive mode’ they’re waiting to be told what to do. ”

The school’s Twitter feed erupted with complaints, and even as she tried to recover, repeating earlier praise for the teachers, a former official added: “Sorry lady… this is so amateur (sic) and unprofessional that it’s astounding. We deserve better.”

The republican billionaire has long argued for making education better through vouchers, more charter schools, more private schools, more local innovation, and less federal involvement. She’s even hinted she’d be fine with the Department of Education going away, telling an online publication, “It would be fine with me to have myself worked out of a job.”