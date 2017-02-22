Easthampton declared as a Purple Heart City

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On President George Washington’s birthday and the 85th anniversary of awarding the first Purple Heart, Easthampton received the huge honor.

Veterans and community members attended the event on Wednesday, in which a Purple Heart Sign was dedicated to the city.

One Easthampton resident told 22News this ceremony means a great deal to him and his fellow veterans. David Brown, a Purple Heart recipient, said, “About 49 years ago in February of 1968, I was awarded the Purple Heart in Vietnam, so it means quite a bit to me, it means quite a bit to the other people that are here.”

The Military Order of the Purple Heart presented Mayor Karen Cadieux with the recognition.