Easthampton City Council to discuss possibility of becoming sanctuary city

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The issue of becoming a sanctuary city has divided the City of Easthampton.

It’s one of multiple items on the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting, and has been a controversial topic for residents.

More than 200 Easthampton residents say they don’t want the city to become a sanctuary city. The city council received petitions and emails from residents who are afraid the change would go against federal regulations.

Some residents fear cuts to federal funding if the city moves forward with the sanctuary city designation.

There is also a petition asking city councilors and the mayor to pass a sanctuary city ordinance.

If approved, Easthampton wouldn’t turn immigrants over to the federal government unless they’re involved in criminal activity. One city councilor said they would rather use the name “Trust Act” to avoid the misconceptions that come with the term “sanctuary city.”

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that numerous signs welcoming people to the community have been stolen recently from residents’ front yards.

The city council hasn’t yet said when they will make a final decision.