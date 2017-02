HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – A deadly neighborhood shooting stuns a quiet Texas suburb.

Hector Campos fatally shot his neighbor Ana Weed, a mother and grandmother, after an altercation in his driveway.

He claims it was self-defense, but her family says they believe it was revenge.

The exclusive interview with Campos.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Hector Campos fatally shot his neighbor Ana Weed, a mother and grandmother, after a reported altercation in his driveway. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/eSnXhPRjyX — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) February 22, 2017