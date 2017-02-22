Dog rescued from icy pond in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a dog that fell through the ice on a pond, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monson Police Facebook page, the black lab fell through the ice on Lunden Pond, a Trustees of Reservations property off Butler Road, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The dog was about 40 feet from shore.

The Monson Fire Department came and was able to rescue the dog. The lab was in the icy water for about 35 minutes but appeared to be in good health.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

