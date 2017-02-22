Connecticut considering changes to their electoral college

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut is considering changes to how they vote for Presidential candidates.

Several proposals would require them to vote for whoever gets the most votes nationwide. Currently, Connecticut electors vote for whoever the people in their state vote for.

“The electoral college exists for a checks and balance on the popular vote so I think the electoral system is valuable,” said Vernette Tiegs of Greenfield.

The electoral college was put in place when our country was founded as a way to elect the President. But just like in Connecticut, people in Greenfield are divided on whether the popular vote should have the final say.

“I don’t think it’s fair the way that it is,” said Maria Danielson of Greenfield. “I think it’s time to change the system so that all of us voters have an equal say to determine who is our President.”

There are 538 electors nationwide. If these proposals pass, Connecticut would join 11 other states, including Massachusetts, in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

The issue was raised after President Donald Trump was elected in November. He won the presidency with 305 electoral college votes, even though he lost to Clinton in the popular vote.