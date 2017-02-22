Celebrating International Women’s Day!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The International Women’s Day Celebration brings together many different individuals and groups from all walks of life. ‘Afrique’ Executive Director Karina Dise, and Faith Conant, Director of the Five College West African music ensemble visited the show to talk about the exciting event!

International Women’s Day Celebration

Saturday March 11th, 2017 from 1-5pm

Boland School, 426 Armory Street, Springfield, MA

Fashion Show! Unique Vendors! Guest Speakers! International Food! Performances & Dances!