Three hurt after car crashed off Mass Pike ramp in Ludlow

No information on their condition has been released yet.

Michelle Liu Published: Updated:
ludlow-accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and two women are in the hospital Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving in went off a ramp on the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

Ludlow Fire Captain Jeff Lavoie told 22News police were called to the end of Cedar Street, where a vehicle had reportedly driven off the ramp and landed near the side street around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Lavoie said three people were taken to Baystate. State Police were also called in to assist.

State Police Trooper Fred Geiger told 22News a man and a woman were ejected during the crash but only had minor injuries. He said the man was driving and his two passengers were women.

