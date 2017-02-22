Three hurt after car crashed off Mass Pike ramp in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and two women are in the hospital Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving in went off a ramp on the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

Ludlow Fire Captain Jeff Lavoie told 22News police were called to the end of Cedar Street, where a vehicle had reportedly driven off the ramp and landed near the side street around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Lavoie said three people were taken to Baystate. State Police were also called in to assist.

State Police Trooper Fred Geiger told 22News a man and a woman were ejected during the crash but only had minor injuries. He said the man was driving and his two passengers were women.

No information on their condition has been released yet.