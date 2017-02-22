Baker proposes “streamlined” office for licensing and building inspections

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker wants to get rid of the Department of Public Safety and create a whole new office that deals with licensing, building inspections and construction permitting. Governor Baker’s proposal would create one office within the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development to oversee inspections and licensing.

Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash made his pitch to state lawmakers on Wednesday. He said many contractors have to visit multiple agencies to obtain a work license, which can slow down construction and drive up costs.

“We’re always trying to streamline government,” Ash told 22News. “We’re trying to make it easier, more convenient and less expensive for people to do upgrades or to build new buildings. And through this legislation, that will happen.”

Building inspectors are worried that eliminating the Department of Public Safety altogether won’t make the state any safer. Baker’s bill is expected to save $800,000 in administrative costs.