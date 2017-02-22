Baker gets emotional speaking about Ware soldier

BOSTON (WWLP/CNN) – Governor Charlie Baker became emotional on Wednesday while talking about a soldier from Ware, who died while serving in Iraq.

During a State House ceremony for veterans, Governor Baker described his phone call to the family of 21-year-old Army Private First Class Brian Odiorne.

“I said to them, I’m not calling you as a public official, I’m not calling you as your governor, I’m calling you as a dad to speak to how sorry and sad I am that your son, who committed to serve this country, isn’t coming back.”

Odiorne was assigned to the 2nd Battalionn, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Calvary Division out of Fort Hood, Texas. He entered active duty service as a cannon crewmember in 2015. He was supporting “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq, with the mission to help defeat ISIS.