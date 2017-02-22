American Airlines resolved computer troubles in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — American Airlines says its computers are again working at Philadelphia International Airport and the airline has also lifted a ground stop that kept its flights from heading to the city for hours.

American spokeswoman Katie Cody says Wednesday’s problems began when American’s system did not return after the airport conducted a planned internet outage overnight.

American had to manually check in passengers and halted all flights heading to Philadelphia until the problem was fixed.

There is no word yet what caused the problem.