American Airlines offering new discount fare option

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you’re the kind of traveler who’s always looking for a way to save on flights, this may come as good news to you! American Airlines is offering a new fare option, which could reduce the price you pay to fly.

It is called “Basic Economy” fare, and right now, the company is testing it out at 10 different destinations (though Bradley is not included among them).

While you may save money, you will have to give up some conveniences you may have come to expect with air travel. Passengers who buy tickets at the basic economy rate will not be able to bring any carry-on baggage aboard that they are not able to stow under their seats (they will not be able to use the overhead bins). They also will not be able to choose their seating assignment, and will not know where they will be sitting until the last minute. Also, basic economy passengers will have to board the plane last, and will not receive a refund if they have to cancel their trip.

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk spoke with air travelers Wednesday to see whether they think this is an option they may take advantage of, or whether it’s not worth the savings.