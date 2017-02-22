36th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a place where you can see some of the most beautiful landscape designs, hear from some of the top individuals in the industry, and have an absolute blast! The 36th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden show is right around the corner. Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos and Show Producer of the CT Flower & Garden Show, along with Carol King Platt, Master Landscape Design Consultant, Lecturer & Consultant, gave us a preview.

36th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show
February 23 – 26
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford
CTFlowerShow.com

