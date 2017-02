SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least two people were slashed, and a man was under arrest after an instance of domestic violence on White Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News a woman called police to complain she and her mother were being attacked by a man with a knife.

Lt. Rolland said police had arrested a suspect. The man in custody was not identified.

He described the victims’ wounds as “minor.”