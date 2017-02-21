(CNN) – Your Facebook feed is getting a makeover soon, and not everyone will be happy about it.

Remember when you could only post a status on Facebook? Then came pictures, and video. However, the way you experience video on your feed is about to change.

If you look at a video now, it’s silent. You have to tap it in order to hear the sound. Pretty soon that’s going away. Instead, Facebook is pumping up the volume. When a video auto-plays, so will the sound. As you scroll through your feed, the sound will fade in and out.

If the thought of a loud feed gives you a headache, there will be a way to permanently turn this feature off. It’s a simple switch in settings. Also, if your phone is on silent, the sound will not auto-play.

Another change, watch and scroll. This allows you to minimize the video you’re watching, so you can continue to check out other things on your feed.

Facebook says these changes will make your experience richer, but it could also just be more annoying.