West Springfield Mayor: City accomplished a lot, without raising taxes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth Mayor of West Springfield, William Reichelt, took the podium at Town Hall Tuesday night for his State of the City address; “Just want to make sure everyone knows we have a plan moving forward and new things we’re going to introduce.”

The Mayor said in his first year of office, the city has accomplished a lot, without raising taxes; “Always working on our schools to make sure those are better, and taking care of regular buildings. Looking at energy efficiencies because we’re always looking to keep taxes low.”

22News also asked the Mayor your questions, like when potholes will be fixed. He replied, “It’s something we really struggle with this time of year because no matter what we do, we’re never going to fill them all.”

Routes 5 and 20, the major problem spots, are maintained by the state. If you see one, you’re asked to call West Springfield Department of Public Works to report it, so they can call the state to fix it.

As for what residents can expect in the future this year, two medical marijuana dispensaries. One is being built right now on Interstate Drive.