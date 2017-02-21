US-born panda cub Bao Bao leaving for China

Bao Bao, the four and a half month old giant panda cub, trains with an animal keeper at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014. Bao Bao, who now weighs 17.38 pounds (7.9 pounds), was born to the zoo's female giant panda Mei Xiang and male giant panda Tian Tian. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo in Washington has said its final goodbye to its panda cub Bao Bao.

The zoo packed up the American-born panda Tuesday for a one-way flight to Chengdu, China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.

Bao Bao left the zoo Tuesday morning in a special crate and began her 16-hour flight to China on Tuesday afternoon from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The cub won’t have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight. She’ll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian.

In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao’s favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

