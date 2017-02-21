Update on Southwick shoplifting incident

There was a substantial loss for Big Y

Greg Fitzpatrick, The Westfield News Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Southwick Police Department
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News)  – Two individuals over the weekend were suspected of shoplifting at Big Y. On Saturday Feb. 18, the Southwick Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the suspects were being sought by police.

According to the post, there was a substantial loss for Big Y due to the shoplifting incident.

Later on Saturday, Southwick Police gave an update on their Facebook Page that the two individuals were identified.

Southwick Police thanked everyone in the community that was asked to call the police if they had any information.

The names of the suspects will be released once that information is obtained from the Southwick Police Department.

