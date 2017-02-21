Two plead guilty in Massachusetts’ 1st conviction under new fentanyl law

LAWRENCE, Mass. (STATE HOUSE/WWLP) – It’s the first conviction under the state’s new fentanyl trafficking law.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that two men pleaded guilty last week to running a fentanyl trafficking ring out of a home in Lawrence,

Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler sentenced Regla Santana and Antonio Rivera to three to four years in state prison, which is less than half of what prosecutors recommended for sentencing.

“Fentanyl caused opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts to skyrocket to nearly 2,000 last year,” said AG Healey. “My office is continuing to work hard on all fronts to combat this epidemic, including going after drug traffickers who pump this deadly drug onto our streets.”

The convictions were the first under a new law that made trafficking fentanyl a crime in February 2016. Prior to the passage of that law, defendants could only be charged with manufacturing, distributing or possessing fentanyl.

Police arrested Santana and Rivera in April of last year on charges of trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. Police seized 82 grams of fentanyl from the Lawrence house where they were selling the drug.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health estimates that 1,979 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016.

The state’s case against a third defendant, Milciades Castillo-Franco – is still pending.