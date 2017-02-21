Trump condemns racism, anti-semitism

NBC's Jay Gray Published: Updated:
President Trump says we must fight "hatred in all its very ugly forms" after visit to National Museum of African American History and Culture.
President Trump says we must fight "hatred in all its very ugly forms" after visit to National Museum of African American History and Culture.

(NBC News) President Donald Trump spoke out against racism and anti-Semitism Tuesday following a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“This tour is a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatred in all its very ugly forms.”

The visit comes a week after the president said Representative Eelijah Cummings had canceled a White House meeting, calling it “bad politics.”

Cummings called that account “completely false” and said no meeting was ever planned.

He’s also been criticized for asking a veteran White House reporter, who is black, if she could facilitate a meeting with the Black Congressional Caucus.

The president also said he is closely monitoring an investigation into a recent string of threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

“Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s going to stop, and it has to stop,” Mr. Trump said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2lIrgGc

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s