Trump condemns racism, anti-semitism

(NBC News) President Donald Trump spoke out against racism and anti-Semitism Tuesday following a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“This tour is a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatred in all its very ugly forms.”

The visit comes a week after the president said Representative Eelijah Cummings had canceled a White House meeting, calling it “bad politics.”

Cummings called that account “completely false” and said no meeting was ever planned.

He’s also been criticized for asking a veteran White House reporter, who is black, if she could facilitate a meeting with the Black Congressional Caucus.

The president also said he is closely monitoring an investigation into a recent string of threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

“Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s going to stop, and it has to stop,” Mr. Trump said.

