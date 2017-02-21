Trump administration signals an expansion of deportations

(CNN) – On Tuesday night the Department of Homeland Security released new guidelines that could massively expand the number of people detained or deported from the U.S.

Recently, ICE arrested more than 680 people in raids in just one week, and said most of them were criminals.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “Everybody who is here illegally is subject to removal at any time. The priority that the President’s laid forth and the priority that ICE is putting forward through DHS’ guidance is to make sure that the people who have committed a crime or threat to public safety are the priority of their efforts, first and foremost.”

Under President Obama, ICE focused on deportation in three categories: convicted criminals, public safety threats, and those who recently crossed the border illegally.

Under the Trump administration, anyone who is even accused of a crime, such as a DUI, is eligible for deportation, and the new memos make clear immigration agents now have broader discretion to decide who to round up.

CNN rode along with ICE agents in 2015 when they targeted an undocumented criminal at an auto shop in Chicago, when another an undocumented immigrant working at the same shop took off running. He had no criminal background so ICE let him go, but under the new guidelines that same man could be detained and possibly deported.

Greisa Martinez was brought to the U.S. from Mexico 20 years ago. The White House says people like Martinez, known as dreamers, will still be protected under DACA, for now.

Martinez noted that she is still unsure what her future holds in the U.S. She said, “Is it that Donald Trump wants to have it both ways, show mercy in public, and in the middle of the night pluck documented people from their beds.”

The memos also end so-called “catch and release,” where people caught for being in the U.S. unlawfully are released while they wait to go before an immigration judge. Instead, the memos call for more people to receive expedited removal back and says even non-Mexican migrants waiting for asylum proceedings would be sent back to Mexico to wait, as long as that’s where they entered.