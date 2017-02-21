The dangers of a high protein diet

The risk was especially pronounced if most of that protein came from meat

(CNN) – Women over 50 who eat a high-protein diet could have a greater risk of heart failure. That’s according to a study presented at the Annual Scientific Conference of the American Heart Association.

The study examined the protein intake of nearly 104,000 women aged 50 to 79, between 1993 and 1998. Researchers used self-reporting and biomarker data to determine actual amounts of dietary protein consumed.

All participants were free of heart failure during the study period, but about 1,700 of them developed heart failure by 2005.

Researchers found that postmenopausal women who follow a high-protein diet had a significantly higher rate of heart failure, almost double those who ate less protein daily. The risk was especially pronounced if most of that protein came from meat rather than vegetable sources.

The study’s lead author says the finding could be attributed to molecular mechanisms in animal protein, which can turn into toxic molecules that affect the function of the heart’s left ventricle, but the author adds that more research is needed.

