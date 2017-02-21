Temperatures are warming, but waters remain very cold

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures this week are above the average for this time of year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a safe idea to head out on the water.

Even if the temperature outside reaches nearly 60 degrees, as it is expected to do later this week, local rivers, lakes, and ponds are very cold. The water temperature on the Deerfield River, for instance, is about 40 degrees right now.

If you do plan on heading out onto the water for kayaking, fishing, or other activities, you need to wear a life jacket.

Tonight on 22News at 6:00, 22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is looking into what precautions you should take if you do head out on the water.