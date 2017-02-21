Supergirl – Homecoming Trailer

(CW) – Dean Cain guest stars in a new episode of Supergirl on The CW Springfield next Monday!

When Jeremiah Danvers (guest star Dean Cain) is rescued from Cadmus, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) are thrilled to have their father back. The Danvers arrange a family dinner to celebrate but things go awry when a suspicious Mon-El (Chris Wood) starts to question Jeremiah about his sudden return.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#214). The episode airs on February 27, 2017.

