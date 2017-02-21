State trooper accused of making unauthorized recordings

The trooper is currently on desk duty

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is under investigation for allegedly video and audio recording traffic stops and arrests without departmental approval.

A department spokesman tells The Telegram & Gazette that Trooper Nicholas Holden is currently on desk duty. He works out of the Brookfield barracks.

Authorities say Holden failed to turn most of the dash camera recordings to prosecutors during court proceedings. Experts say that could amount to obstruction of justice. The district attorney has sent letters to more than 100 defendants notifying them of potential evidence issues.

State police said recording of traffic stops is not expressly prohibited in its regulations, but neither is it allowed. An agency spokesman says installation of audio and video equipment not issued by the department is prohibited without authorization.

Holden declined comment.

