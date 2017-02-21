Springfield loan program aiming to create “Downtown Dining District”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is trying to “sweeten the deal” in order to bring new dining options to the downtown area. The city is now taking applications for loans ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 for businesses that want to set up restaurants in an area from the Union Station area to three blocks away from MGM Springfield’s casino site.

The city is hoping to attract experienced restaurateurs in order to create a “Downtown Dining District” which would extend from Lyman Street to Bridge Street, between Chestnut Street and East Columbus Avenue. The program only applies to independent sit-down restaurants, and not bars, fast-food establishments, or national chain restaurants.

To find out more information about the Downtown Dining District, and how to apply, visit springfield-ma.gov.