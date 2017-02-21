Some automakers no longer offering spare tires

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more Americans are driving around without a spare tire on their car.

According to AAA, automakers decision to eliminate the spare tire leaves 30 million people vulnerable at the roadside. Some automakers are now using run flat tires, and others are opting for an even simpler option.

Instead of coming with a full spare tire in the back of the car, some cars now come with a patch and a can of air. This leaves drivers with a few options when they’re stranded on the side of the road.

“A minor a small hole or a nail or something in the tire you can usually use a can of fix a flat that the car has in it, if its something major like a hole in the sidewall and you don’t have a spare your probably calling AAA or a tow company to get you to where you need to be because you really shouldn’t drive on it if its totally flat,” said Andy Bewsee of City Tire.

Most donuts can’t go faster than 50 miles per hour, and only last up to 50 miles.

One man told 22News he doesn’t have a spare tire, and still drives confidently without one.

“I just never really had a spare with me, it’s not an option. I feel like I never break down and would have to change my tire,” said Brian Specht of Hampden.

Bewsee told 22News you can purchase a spare tire from City Tire if your car doesn’t come with one. He recommends a full tire, instead of a donut.