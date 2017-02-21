Soldier from Ware has died in Iraq

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A soldier from Ware died in Iraq on Monday.

According to a Department of Defense news release, 21 year-old Pfc. Brian P. Odiorne died in a “non-combat related incident” in Al Anbar Province.

Odiorne, was serving in Iraq as part of “Operation Inherent Resolve,” which refers to the multi-national effort to defeat ISIS.

He had been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas.

Odiorne’s death is still being investigated at this time.