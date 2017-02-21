Revitalize CDC working to help local families in need of home repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, Revitalize Community Development Corporation hosted their annual Hearts for Homes fundraiser in Springfield.

The organization performs critical repairs on the homes of low-income families with children, as well as the elderly, military veterans and people with disabilities throughout Springfield and Holyoke. Revitalize CDC’s goal is to help these individuals stay in their current homes.

Colleen Loveless, the President and CEO of Revitalize CDC, told 22News, “Either build a ramp so they can have accessible access to their home, do age and place modifications such as grab bars in the bathroom, or fix a leaking roof. Anything to make the home safe, healthy and energy efficient.”

Loveless hoped to raise $10,000 at Tuesday’s event.