Refugees looking for clearance to come to the U.S.

(CNN) – Walk into the registration center at the UN Refugee Agency in Amman, Jordan and suddenly something about this millennium’s desperate refugee story speaks to Ellis Island circa 1900. That was the storied gateway to America. Now, here some 1,000 refugees a day come dressed in their best, hoping to find their own gateway to somewhere.

Mindful of the Trump administration efforts to ban Syrian refugees, the UNHCR’s Paul Stromberg said vetting is about as extreme as it gets. “It involves many different agencies in the U.S., different security databases, several different face-to-face interviews, over a period which can last two years, biometric verification, at different stages of the process. It’s basically the hardest way to get to the U.S. if you’re Syrian.”

(So, you’ve never had any issue, right? With any of the people that you’ve sent. There hasn’t been any issue with any terrorism or any security breaches.) Stromberg said, “No, and we have to be clear, UNHCR has a tremendous interest in making sure that the process works. Globally, less than one per cent of refugees are resettled.” (That’s tiny.) “It is.”

A quick walk-through reveals endless interview rooms, waiting rooms, biometric testing areas; creating an unprecedented, vast data bank. They don’t get to choose where they go next, they get chosen by whatever country opens its door a crack. They tell the UN what criteria they look for in a refugee. In this human lottery, the weakest often wins.

A father moves his face in close for the mandatory iris scan, and said the family fled war and their home in Damascus in 2013. Mother Um Ali said her very young children had been traumatized.

(Tell me how the war affected your children.) Ali replied, “At first, we were moving from place to place, for fear of the bombings. Nowhere was safe for us, and the children suffered. They were in constant fear, and whenever they heard a noise, they hid. They started to have some sort of post-traumatic stress.”

Civilians started to pour out of Syria six years ago, and now more than half a million live here, in neighboring Jordan. A new type of refugee camp has been born, Zaatari; a sprawling refugee city of 80,000 that has morphed from tents and tarpaulins to fixed abodes with electricity. Most of the citizens of this camp fled when the war erupted in Dar’a and many don’t want to move further away, just in case.

Imagine living in this camp and knowing that your own home is just 20 kilometers away across the Syrian border. And the last time there was a big refugee resettlement call to the west, one in every four families simply refused to go. The truth is, they’re not clamoring to come to our homelands. All they want is to go back to their own.

Which may explain why one family looked sad and afraid when we meet them, just hours before they are due to take off for America. (Ohh, look at all the suitcases!) Um Mohammed showed the last-minute chaos of packing for her first ever flight-and a whole new life. All their worldly possessions carefully picked and parceled out, into eight suitcases, one for each family member.

Her husband, Abu Muhammed, was asked how he felt about traveling all the way from Aleppo to the United States. It’s taken them more than a year of vetting and paperwork to get here.

(Can I ask you first, are you excited about going to America?” Abu said, “For sure.” (What are you hoping for?) “Life.”

Um said, “Our house was burnt and my in-laws’ house was also destroyed.” (Why do you want to go to America?) “For my son to be treated.”

This family got their ticket to the USA because they too are considered vulnerable. Their youngest lost his hearing when they fled the bombing and now his speaking is impaired too.

(Have you heard the news from America? That the president wanted to say no to Syrian refugees and that there’s a lot of problems with immigration?) Abu said, “I feel that Donald Trump had a bad picture about Muslims in general, but the American people are much wiser and know that not all Muslims are the same, and they also know that we can live together in peace and harmony. I don’t know where he got this image about us from.”

(Do you know what you’re going to? Do you have any idea what will happen when you put your feet on American soil?) Um said, “I have no idea”

Outside, dusk is falling and they must say their final farewells and board a bus to the airport. As hard as life has been as a refugee here, they have friends, and sense that they’re all in this together. Now they have no idea when they will ever get back to them or to their home.

This must be the biggest trek of Abu Ismail’s long life, a grandfather taking his family clear across the world. 24 hours later they’re in Chicago, tired, rumpled, but together. Trying out a new word for their new world.

While back at the camp, an amazing phenomenon; the triumph of hope over reason. Every day Syrian refugees stand in a line to voluntarily head back across the border and home to Syria. If only Bashar al Assad and his barrel bombs would let them.