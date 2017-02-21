Pro and anti-merger groups trying to convince Amherst voters

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two opposing groups have registered with the Town of Amherst to raise money, in order to convince residents to vote their way on an upcoming ballot question.

One of the groups, “Vote Yes for Amherst,” supports merging the Fort River and Wildwood Elementary schools into a single new school. The group “Save Amherst Small Schools” is opposed to it.

Town Clerk Sandra Burgess explained any group that plans to raise money either to support or oppose a ballot question must register their committee with the town. The two groups are also required to provide regular reports to the town on their spending.

“It’s so the public can see what they’re doing, where the money is coming from, where it’s going, and I suppose the people who contribute the money have an interest in knowing how that is being accounted for, as well,” Burgess said.

Both groups registered with the town last week.

The referendum will likely be held in March, during the town’s annual elections. The proposal needs a 2/3 “yes” vote to pass, with a turnout of at least 18%- just under 3,000 votes.